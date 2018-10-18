Sarnia using 24/7 internet and phone voting this election — and numbers are up

The City of Sarnia is using telephone and internet voting for the first time for the 2018 municipal election — and as of Oct. 18 at 9 a.m., 11,622 people have voted.

Voting opened Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. and people are able to vote 24/7 until the polls close on election day, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.

In the 2014 municipal election, the city used traditional ballots and had advanced polling on four dates ahead of voting day on Oct. 27.

According to the city's clerks department, a total of 2,176 ballots were cast during those four advanced polling days.

In Chatham-Kent, the municipality is using a combination of online and traditional advance polling, and they've seen a 22 per cent increase over the 2014 numbers.

Windsor's advanced polls have seen a 21 per cent drop this year.

Online voting is not available in Windsor.