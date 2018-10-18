Sarnia using 24/7 internet and phone voting this election — and numbers are up
People can vote via phone or internet until the polls close on Oct. 22
The City of Sarnia is using telephone and internet voting for the first time for the 2018 municipal election — and as of Oct. 18 at 9 a.m., 11,622 people have voted.
Voting opened Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. and people are able to vote 24/7 until the polls close on election day, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m.
In the 2014 municipal election, the city used traditional ballots and had advanced polling on four dates ahead of voting day on Oct. 27.
According to the city's clerks department, a total of 2,176 ballots were cast during those four advanced polling days.
In Chatham-Kent, the municipality is using a combination of online and traditional advance polling, and they've seen a 22 per cent increase over the 2014 numbers.
Windsor's advanced polls have seen a 21 per cent drop this year.
Online voting is not available in Windsor.