Review of Sarnia Imperial Oil tower collapse recommends ambulance on stand by

A review of the emergency response to the Sarnia Imperial Oil tower collapse early April suggests having an ambulance on stand by in the event of a Code 6.

"Hopefully it won't be needed, but instead of waiting for an ambulance to be called, if there's a need for it, one will be on the site, it will come automatically," said Sarnia mayor Mike Bradley.

On April 2, an empty fuel processing tower scheduled for maintenance came down inside the refinery in the evening. Imperial emergency responders sprayed water as a precaution. There was also some high flaring as a result of the collapse.

No one was injured.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley says having an ambulance on stand by can help reduce the response time. (Facebook)

Officials from the City of Sarnia, Lambton County, Aamjiwnaang First Nations and Sarnia Police service reviewed the emergency response with Imperial Oil on Wednesday.

Bradley praised the work by emergency responders that night. However, he said one issue that he felt was a significant one, was getting information from Imperial Oil "took quite some time."

In a Code 6 event, the mayor along with emergency responders will meet at the police station to coordinate a response. Actions include planning road blockades, communicating with residents and notifying American counterparts.

Bradley said "Imperial oil claimed that they did not realize that happened."

Through the review, the parties concluded there could be a future training session with industries in Sarnia so they understand expectations during a Code 6 event.

According to Bradley, a third party is reviewing the tower collapse and a report on the cause behind the collapse will be coming.