Tower collapse at Sarnia Imperial Oil, 'high flaring' expected
A tower that was being prepared for plant maintenance fell inside the Imperial Oil manufacturing site Tuesday evening.
All workers have been accounted for, according to the Imperial Sarnia Site Facebook page
A tower scheduled for maintenance at Sarnia Imperial Oil fell inside the plant Tuesday evening.
The company says a Code 6 was issued and it's working with local authorities.
Sarnia police are advising people to stay away from Vidal Street South, south of Confederation Street.
According to Imperial Oil, through their Facebook Page, all employees have been accounted for since the tower's collapse. They say emergency responders are spraying water on the structure.
"Community members will notice high flaring from the site," the company says.
Imperial Oil has also initiated air monitoring.
