No one hurt after fire guts home in Sarnia

No one was injured after fire destroyed a home in Sarnia overnight Wednesday.

The fire occurred at a home near Telfer Road and Churchill Line, according to the union representing firefighters in Sarnia.

The Sarnia Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 492 posted a photo on Twitter of the home completely engulfed in flames. They said firefighters arrived at the scene by about midnight.

Roel Bus, Sarnia's chief fire prevention officer, described the house as a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undermined so far, he said.

D Shift responded to a fully involved house fire in the area of Churchill and Telfer at appx midnight. All occupants out on arrival. No injuries. <a href="https://t.co/ySUkgtLBjz">pic.twitter.com/ySUkgtLBjz</a> —@SarniaFirefight

More from CBC Windsor