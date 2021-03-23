2 tractor-trailer drivers sent to hospital following collision on Highway 402 in Sarnia

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision involving two commercial tractor-trailers in the westbound lanes of Highway 402, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Lambton County OPP said the crash took place around 12:50 p.m. and police have since closed the westbound lanes of Highway 402 between Modeland Road and Christian Street for an investigation.

Around 3 p.m., provincial Const. Jamie Bydeley told CBC News that one of the drivers was transported to a hospital in London with "serious injuries," and the other driver remains at a Sarnia hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bydeley said it's still unclear what caused the collision and police are not sure whether both vehicles were moving or if one was stalled at the time of the collision.

He said police have notified their Technical Collision Investigations Unit about the crash.

"Lambton OPP are encouraging drivers to be aware of changing traffic and road condition. To make sure they're being attentive to the road and to drive safe," Bydeley said.

At this time, Bydeley said they don't know how long the westbound lanes will remain closed.

Police said more details will be provided as they become available.

