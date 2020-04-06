Sarnia artist uses COVID-19 theme creating iconic wartime posters

As the battle against COVID-19 continues to be referred to as a war, a Sarnia high school art teacher is taking that concept one step further.

Michael Slotwinski has had a lot of extra time over the past few weeks, and has used it to create a series of "War Effort Posters."

"You have all of society kind of doing their part," said Slotwinski. "It kind of just gave me this idea that back in World War Two, people were kind of living under similar circumstances ... these wartime posters just caught my eyes and I thought 'How come nobody is doing this yet.'"

Bright colours and a strong message is what stood out to Slotwinski who took his inspiration from WWII posters. (Submitted by Michael Slotwinski)

Slotwinski said the old posters he's seen have catchy slogans and flashy colours depending on the message

"What they try and do is inspire hope or warn people of the dangers that may be coming," he said.

Slotwinski said he's using the posters to spread messages, for example, that it's still possible to donate blood. (Submitted by Michael Slotwinski)

For his posters, Slotwinski is sharing messages about COVID-19.

"They're just warning people that they want to make sure they're following the rules," he said.

Some show messages about how factories are re-engineered to help out by making supplies, or how people can still choose to give back by donating blood.

Slotwinski highlights what the auto industry is doing to help the medical supply chain. (Submitted by Michael Slotwinski)

"if you see them just share them and spread the message. That's what they're created for."

Slotwinski is in part inspired by his wife who is a nurse.

"She doesn't see anything more than what people read in the newspaper," he said. "What I get from her is a message of how adamant and serious we should take this."

Another COVID-19 wartime poster made by Slotwinski shares a message about physical distancing. (Submitted by Michael Slotwinski)

You can see more of his works at Slots Art Studio's website or Instagram and Facebook accounts.