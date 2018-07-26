Brief Sarnia gas shortage due to fuel tank work, says analyst

A reported gas shortage Wednesday at a few locations in Sarnia is likely due to maintenance work.

That's according to Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com.

"There is a replacement of a fuel distribution tank," said McTeague. "So they are replacing a storage tank at or near the Imperial Oil Esso refinery and that's created a bit of a localized problem for trucks coming in to pick up gasoline."

A few locations in Sarnia had been out of fuel on Wednesday, but most are back up and running on all tanks Thursday.

Canadian Tire had been out of fuel for a few brief hours, and Pioneer gas was out of premium fuel until Thursday.

"It's really affecting only the immediate area for now," said McTeague.

"I don't expect it to be a problem. Likely it will be resolved by day's end or tomorrow."

