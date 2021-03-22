One person rescued through window in Sarnia fire

Firefighters in Sarnia say one person was rescued from a fire that started overnight.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Sarnia Fire Rescue Services said firefighters are responding to a structure fire that occurred just after 2 a.m. on Colborne Road near Rosedale Avenue.

Firefighters rescued a person through a window. The person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, the fire service said.

More to come...

