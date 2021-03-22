Skip to Main Content
One person rescued through window in Sarnia fire

Firefighters in Sarnia say one person was rescued from a fire that started overnight.

Fire broke out on Colborne Road around 2 a.m., fire service says

The sign outside Sarnia Fire Rescue Services station #1 in Sarnia, Ont. Firefighters are responding to a blaze on Colborne Road on Monday. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

In a tweet on Monday morning, Sarnia Fire Rescue Services said firefighters are responding to a structure fire that occurred just after 2 a.m. on Colborne Road near Rosedale Avenue.

Firefighters rescued a person through a window. The person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, the fire service said.

