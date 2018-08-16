Teen injured in Sarnia crash has died in hospital

A 17-year-old injured in a serious collision at a rural intersection in Sarnia has died in hospital nine days after the crash, Sarnia police say.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Confederation Line and Waterworks Side Road on Aug.2 at around 9:15 p.m. He was the only person in the car and was airlifted to London with life-threatening injuries.

He died on Aug. 11 from his injuries say police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jim McCabe at 519-344-8861 at extension 6167.

