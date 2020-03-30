3 of 4 coronavirus deaths in Sarnia-Lambton linked to single seniors home

There have been three coronavirus-related deaths at a single retirement and assisted living facility in Sarnia, Ont.

The Lambton Public Health confirms there are a total of four COVID-19 deaths in that area. Three of those people who have died resided at Landmark Village in Sarnia, the health unit said.

During its Monday update, health officials confirmed a total of 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases and an outbreak at one institution.

Roughly 92 per cent of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Sarnia-Lambton are people aged 60 or older, with 42 per cent being above the age of 80.

The health unit continues to urge physical distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said they won't be providing specific details of each case. However, close contacts of the confirmed patients will be notified and told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Daily testing for the coronavirus continues in Sarnia-Lambton, with priority being given to those at the highest risk.