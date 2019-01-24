Sarnia courthouse flooded after man damages cell sprinkler with shoe

The courthouse in Sarnia is facing "thousands of dollars" in water damage after a man damaged the sprinkler system in his holding cell, police say.

On Wednesday, a 28-year old Sarnia man was brought to the courthouse for a bail hearing. He had been arrested for assaulting and resisting a peace officer, and uttering threats.

On the way to the courthouse, Sarnia police officers charged the man with uttering threats to cause death after he threatened to shoot one of the officers.

After the bail hearing, the man was placed back into custody. He began to hit the water sprinkler in his cell with his shoe.

The sprinkler broke and flooded the cell block, with water flowing for approximately 20 minutes. The entire courthouse was evacuated because the alarm system went off.

Water seeped into other floors of the complex, including the judge's chamber.

The man is now also charged with setting off a false alarm, mischief over $5,000 and mischief by interrupting lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.