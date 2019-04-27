It has been decades since the City of Sarnia has flown anything other than the Canadian flag outside of city hall — but the Sarnia Pride and Transgender Association is hoping to change that.

The group wants the city to fly the pride flag during the month of June.

Councillor Bill Dennis put forward the motion but believes seeing it passed will be a difficult task. He said the vote is going to be a controversial one, but adds stopping the pride flag from going up would give Sarnia "a black eye."

"We're going to receive some horrible press. Maybe even on a national level," said Dennis, adding the municipality has seen a recent spike in hate crimes and needs to do everything it can to improve Sarnia's image.

Sarnia City Hall is located at the corner of Christina Street N and George Street in downtown Sarnia, Ont. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Dennis' motion, which will be discussed during Monday's council meeting, asks city staff to conduct a study for a "community flag pole" to be put up at Sarnia City Hall.

It would also see city hall use its external lights to display rainbow colours during June and a pride flag be flown at Centennial Park.

'We don't want to set a precedent'

But councillor Margaret Bird opposes the motion. She said allowing one group to fly a flag would mean the city would have to allow thousands of other groups the same opportunity.

"City hall has a by-law. It's been in place for eons and that says we only fly one flag. That's the Canadian flag," said Bird, adding only about "two to three per cent" of her constituents support the idea of raising the pride flag.

"Everybody's entitled to pick the lifestyle choices that they want and they're happiest with. That's everybody's right. But people in general don't want one group to be selected ... We don't want to set a precedent."

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley supports the motion, but agrees that part of the reason why the motion is so contentious is because of what may lie ahead for the city after it says yes to one flag.

Bradley adds he's been examining flag policies in other cities to ensure Sarnia develops one which does not allow anyone who we do not believe is part of the community" to spread messages of hate."

"We almost got caught in a situation with a white supremacist group that had a very inoffensive name. And it was told that time legally that if you support one flag-raising, you have to support all of them."

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley says it's too soon for a pride flag to be raised at city hall for this year, but one should be raised in Centennial Park this June. (Facebook)

Bradley said he wouldn't mind seeing a pride flag put up at Centennial Park on the waterfront, but would like to see more time go into creating a policy before it's raised in front of city hall this year.

"And then look at how we can change the policy for the future," said Bradley.

City council is expected to vote on it on Monday. There are a number of delegates who will speak on the motion, including a reverend at Sarnia's Grace United Church who supports seeing the pride flags raised in the city.