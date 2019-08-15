Highway 40, Oil Heritage Road through Sarnia closed after fatal collisions

Lambton Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two early morning collisions in Sarnia.

Both collisions — one collision between a transport truck and motorcycle, and one between a transport truck and a pedestrian — resulted in a fatality.

Around 12:30 a.m., Lambton OPP responded to Oil Heritage Road, north of Edys Mills Line, for a collision between a transport truck and a pedestrian. The OPP have said one person was killed in this collision.

Police and emergency officials responded to the second crash around 1:15 a.m., on Highway 40, for a collision between a transport truck and a motorcycle.

Highway 40 (Modeland Road) is closed between Wellington Street and Plank Road. Confederation Line between Finch Drive and Blackwell Side Road is also closed.

Police expect the closures to last several hours. The technical collision investigators remain on scene.

The identity of the deceased are being withheld until family has been notified. Police have not said which vehicle the deceased was connected to.