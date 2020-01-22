Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian in serious condition after collision in Sarnia
Sarnia police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

CBC News ·
Sarnia police are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck around 6 a.m. Wednesday. (Sarnia Police/Facebook)

According to police, the collision took place at London and Murphy Roads and involved a female pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

The pedestrian has been taken to a London hospital in serious condition. 

Road closures remain on Murphy Road while police investigate. 

