Waterloo man charged after fatal November collision in Sarnia
Windsor

A 47-year-old has been charged with careless driving causing death after a November collision in Sarnia, Ont. 

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene

CBC News ·
Traffic camera footage pulled from the scene shows a transport truck involved in the vehicle collision. (Ontario 511)

Lambton Ontario Provincial Police and Sarnia emergency services responded to the collision on Highway 402 around 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2019. Three tractor trailers and a commercial van were involved in the collision.

The accused, from Waterloo, Ont. will appear in a Sarnia court in March. 

