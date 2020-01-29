Waterloo man charged after fatal November collision in Sarnia

A 47-year-old has been charged with careless driving causing death after a November collision in Sarnia, Ont.

Lambton Ontario Provincial Police and Sarnia emergency services responded to the collision on Highway 402 around 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2019. Three tractor trailers and a commercial van were involved in the collision.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, from Waterloo, Ont. will appear in a Sarnia court in March.