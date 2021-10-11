2 trains derail at CN Rail yard in Sarnia
The cause of a train derailment in Sarnia on Sunday is under investigation, CN Rail says.
CN Rail says minor fuel leak has been addressed
Crews responded after two trains derailed while in an upright position at CN's Sarnia yard.
No fires or injuries were reported as a result of the incident, the rail operator said in a statement to CBC News.
CN Rail said there was a minor fuel leak that was "promptly and safely" addressed.