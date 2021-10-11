Skip to Main Content
2 trains derail at CN Rail yard in Sarnia

The cause of a train derailment in Sarnia on Sunday is under investigation, CN Rail says.

CN Rail says minor fuel leak has been addressed

A CN train is shown in a file photo. The railway company said crews responded to a derailment in Sarnia on Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

CN Rail says its investigating the cause of a train derailment in Sarnia on Sunday. 

Crews responded after two trains derailed while in an upright position at CN's Sarnia yard.

No fires or injuries were reported as a result of the incident, the rail operator said in a statement to CBC News.

CN Rail said there was a minor fuel leak that was "promptly and safely" addressed.

