Sombra causeway still out of commission after more than a year
The causeway had played a role in ferrying workers across the river for 55 years
A Sombra, Ont. causeway is still out of commission after more than a year.
Last January, a Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker pushed ice into the Bluewater Ferry causeway causing it to collapse, according to ferry company owner Morgan Dalgety.
Currently the owners are in litigation with the federal government as part of the investigation.
"While they're in litigation, it's unlikely the government will take any action," said Marilyn Gladu, MP for Sarnia-Lambton.
According to Gladu, there are several other parties who would like to purchase and repair the ferry.
Gladu said she is also looking at solutions that might involve St. Clair Township taking back the causeway under its responsibility to be able to repair and use.
"I'm continuing to remind, almost on a daily basis, in the House of Commons," about the situation said Gladu.
According to Gladu, there have been major economic losses on the American side of the border without the causeway as well.
Gladu said right now, there's no point in having border officials on either side of the river at all.
