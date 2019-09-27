Skip to Main Content
Sarnia police arrest man dressed in camouflage after firearms call
Windsor

Sarnia police arrest man dressed in camouflage after firearms call

Sarnia police have arrested a man who fired a shot at Confederation and Christina Streets — while dressed in camouflage.

Officers are still investigating but there is no danger to the public

CBC News ·
Sarnia police have arrested a man who fired a shot at Confederation and Christina Streets — while dressed in camouflage.

Sarnia police have arrested a man who fired a shot at Confederation and Christina streets — while dressed in camouflage.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, officers responded to calls of a suspicious male who was carrying a firearm. 

As officers approached, they saw the suspect fire a shot, then drop the firearm and run.  

The firearm was recovered and the suspect was arrested. 

Officers are still investigating but there is no danger to the public. 

More CBC stories from Sarnia:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|