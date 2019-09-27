Sarnia police arrest man dressed in camouflage after firearms call

Sarnia police have arrested a man who fired a shot at Confederation and Christina streets — while dressed in camouflage.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, officers responded to calls of a suspicious male who was carrying a firearm.

As officers approached, they saw the suspect fire a shot, then drop the firearm and run.

The firearm was recovered and the suspect was arrested.

Officers are still investigating but there is no danger to the public.

