Not a drive thru: SUV drives through front windows of Sarnia business
Sarnia police have requested the Ministry of Transportation review someone's ability to drive.
The driver was not injured
The investigating officer made the request after a black SUV was driven through the front windows of a business in Eastland Plaza in Sarnia. When police responded, the vehicle was almost entirely lodged in the building.
The driver was not injured, but one person inside the business did sustain minor injuries.
No charges can be laid under the Highway Traffic Act since the collision was on private property.
