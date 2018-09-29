11-year old Sarnia boy vying to become Canada's Smartest Person Junior

One of Canada's smartest kids lives in Sarnia.

This fall, CBC Television is airing Canada's Smartest Person Junior, a spin-off of the show for adults. Nearly 1,000 young Canadians applied to be on the program.

Only 12 kids made the cut, including 11-year-old Liam Henderson.

The show premieres Wednesday, November 14 at 8 p.m. on CBC-TV.

"One night, my family and I were watching CBC, when this commercial came up saying, 'hey, you can be on television if you apply for Canada's Smartest Person Junior,'" Henderson told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

"I thought, well, I'm relatively smart, so I decided to apply."

After making it through two separate rounds of interviews, Henderson joined the other finalists last month at a CBC studio in Toronto to tape the show.

"It was actually the best experience in my life over there. I got to meet a lot of new friends ... meeting kids like me [from] across the country is quite awesome. But the best part ... are the challenges." he said.

"They added a sense of fun and trickiness to the show."

The Errol Road Public School student told dela Torre he has a passion for sports and wants to be a hockey and baseball broadcaster when he grows up.

"I have an interest in sports and delivering the sports news, and talking to other commentators about their opinions on sports."

The show is hosted by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee of the CBC-TV show Kim's Convenience.

But that's not all.

"I'd also like to be the prime minister. I am a kid into politics," he said. "I know a decent amount for an 11-year-old, I think."

Canada's Smartest Person Junior premieres Wednesday, November 14 at 8 p.m. on CBC Television.