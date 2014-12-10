Sarnia assault leads to homicide

One man has been charged with second degree murder after an assault Wednesday in Sarnia.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sarnia police and Lambton paramedics responded to an assault.

A 26-year-old man with critical injuries was transported to hospital and later taken to London due to the serious nature of the injuries.

A 30-year-old male had also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He received medical attention after being arrested.

The 26-year-old died in London around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

As a result, the 30-year-old has been charged with murder and remains in custody.

The crime scene, Maxwell Street in Sarnia, is still being investigated and the road remains closed between St. Vincent Street and Cotterbury Street. Police expect the road to reopen later in the day.