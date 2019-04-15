One in custody in Sarnia arson

Sarnia police have one man in custody after an arson Friday.

Officers were dispatched for a welfare check Friday afternoon at a complex on Kathleen Avenue. They noticed a broken window and then saw black smoke inside the residence.

Police breached the door out of "concern for safety" for anyone who might have been inside, said the service.

Surrounding units were evacuated while the fire was attended to.

This is not what you want to find when you go to check the welfare of someone. Thankfully she wasn't home and found safe. Male in custody for arson and a plethora of other charges. No injuries. Shout out to @SarniaFire @SarniaFirefight for a timely response and job well done.

Witnesses told police a male was seen running from the unit and arrested a suspect without incident.

He is charged with one count of arson for disregard of human life, four counts of arson for damage to property and with violating probation. He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The person police were checking on was found safe and was not home at the time.