Explosion in Sarnia apartment unit sends 47-year-old man to hospital

A 47-year-old man was sent to hospital following an explosion in an apartment in Sarnia.

In a news release, Sarnia police said officers were sent to an apartment at 275 Finch Dr. at 9:24 p.m. Sunday after reports of an explosion at a first floor unit.

A man, who was in the apartment where the explosion took place, was taken to a local hospital but was then transported to a London hospital "due to the severity of his injuries," Sarnia police said.

Police added that there has since been no update on the man's injuries.

The building's occupants were evacuated last night and are still out of their units as of Monday morning.

Police said the building is waiting on an assessment by engineers to ensure the "structural integrity" of the apartment.

Residents are either staying elsewhere at this time or at Lambton College, where accommodations have been set up by the Sarnia Emergency Management Group.

According to police, the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the scene to determine the cause and depending on their results, Sarnia Police may look into the incident further to see if it is a "criminal matter."

The Sarnia Emergency Management Group asks that anyone who left their unit and has not been in contact to reach out to 519-332-0330 ext. 3305.

