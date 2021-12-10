'Very high' pile of toys, food collected by students for two local charities

Two Catholic school board students motivated their classmates and teachers to fill a school bus with toys and food to be donated to local charities ahead of the holidays.

Grade 8 students, Jane St. Louis from St. André French Immersion Catholic Elementary School and Annie Peltier from St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School, said they took part in the event because they wanted to "give back to the community."

"We know that we're so blessed and fortunate as a Catholic school and school board. So we wanted to follow in Jesus' footsteps and help others, especially during the pandemic, we know that a lot of families are struggling," said Peltier.

The kids spent the morning packing up the bus, before it was sent to drop off the donations at Windsor's Children's Aid Society and the Sandwich Teen Action Group.

Nine Catholic schools contributed toys, clothing and food to bring to two local charities. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

This initiative is one that the French and English Catholic school boards have previously done, but this year students are helping to pack the bus.

St. Louis said the pile of donations at St. André is "very, very high in our foyer," adding that "it's a very good sign though."

At St. Joseph's, Peltier said they are "filling hundreds of boxes and bags of items."

LISTEN | St. Louis and Peltier talk about the piles of donations from their classmates

Windsor Morning 4:53 Santa's School Bus A school bus is pretty big. Imagine how much food, and how many toys it would take to fill one up. Well, imagine no more. They'll be stuffing one full this morning in Tecumseh. One they call Santa's School Bus. A couple of students who worked hard to make this happen. Tony Doucette speaks with Jane St. Louis from St. Andre Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh, and Annie Peltier from St. Joseph Catholic Elementary in River Canard. 4:53

Sounds of the Season is CBC Windsor's annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.

