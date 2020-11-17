Is the pandemic putting Santa Claus out of work?

Usually at this time of year, Santa impersonator Bruce Kotowich is attending concerts, parades, breakfasts and tree lighting ceremonies — but these days his special appearances are limited.

"The majority are cancelled but the rest of them, they're pivoting, they're turning virtual ... they're trying to do as much outside work," Kotowich said, adding that he's taking a lot less in-person photos these days.

Like many traditions COVID-19 has changed, in-person visits with Santa are now also a thing of the past. But Kotowich said he's still being booked, just for different events.

"I do have an outdoor event next month but I will be in an inflatable snow globe, so I will have no contact with people whatsoever," he said.

And while he's adjusting to it, he says he's spoken to other other Santa impersonators who are worried as they rely on getting contracted through malls.

"Some are very concerned, everyone feels that it is such a different situation, like many of the feelings that all businesses have, that families have, is the same reaction that the Santas are going through right now," he said.

Santa ambassador Bruce Kotowich visiting kids at D.M. Eagle school in 2018. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

And on top of that, all of this, he says, changes the experience for kids.

"It does not replace face-to-face contact but for all of them, the joy of the visit, the joy of contact, plus they kind of get to see Santa in the shop or Santa in his office, so that's a lot of fun," he said.

"I really believe that during what we're going through with this pandemic that Santa as a symbol of joy, love, unity is so needed right now and I know that I've been told after a couple virtual visits that people have appreciated getting a video call from Santa."

And while the holidays may look different, Kotowich said there's no reason why we can't still keep the magic alive.

"People will find ways of making things work," he said. "It will be different but it doesn't mean that we still can't do modified versions of what we always look forward to."