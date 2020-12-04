COVID-19 isn't stopping Santa from meeting with Windsor families this month

Live from the North Pole, Santa Claus will be hopping on a video call for a virtual meet and greet this month to chat with Windsor families.

Over the next few weeks, Santa Claus will be making time for a virtual chat with families that sign up for the free Comfy with Claus event hosted by the Downtown Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and the St. Clair College Alumni Association.

"There are creative ways to help children safely experience the magic of the holidays," president of the St. Clair College Alumni Association Andrew Rowberry said in a news release. "We're delighted to present this virtual Santa program for families in our region, and create connections."

Registration ends on Dec.10 and available times include:

Dec.13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec.16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec.20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"We know that for many families, the meeting with Santa is an important tradition," DWBIA chair Brian Yeomans said in a news release. "This is when we see just how beneficial technology is, because here's a great way to have one-on-one time with Santa Claus. It's still interaction, and for a lot of kids, will be magical."