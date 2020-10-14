Windsor-Essex looks to hold reverse Santa Claus Parades this year

This year's Santa Claus parade will look a little different for spectators in parts of Windsor-Essex as organizers plan to keep the parade stationary.

The Windsor Parade Corporation is calling it a reverse Santa Claus parade, whereby the floats will stand still along a street and people will either walk or drive-by to enjoy the entertainment.

On Tuesday, Maggie Durocher from the Windsor Parade Corporation proposed the idea to Amherstburg's town council, which agreed to move forward with it.

The idea has already been approved in Kingsville, though Windsor and Essex County are still on the fence.

"These are difficult times but I'll be damned if we just roll over and play dead because it's difficult, you gotta find ways to make things happen," Durocher told CBC News.

Other parts of Canada have already approved a reverse Santa Claus parade, while some tried it out for Canada Day.

Durocher said she'd rather have the event be a walk-thru rather than a drive-thru, but the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said having spectators drive past will be best due to increasing COVID-19 cases across Ontario.

But Durocher said this might complicate matters as they'll need to plan for traffic and organize where to place cars that are waiting to access the route.

If it's the only way for the show to go on, then Durocher said they are prepared to make the adjustment.

"I'm okay with it because it means the kids still see Santa," Durocher said.

But that's not the only thing that will be different.

Marching bands won't be present and there might be more inflatables than usual. They're also only accepting a small number of community entries.

"We are working hard with a lot of different partners to bring something that is still going to look good and is still going to be exciting and still really great for the kids, that's important to note," Durocher said.