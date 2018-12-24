UWindsor professor's jolly side gig is coaching new 'Santa's helpers'

When Bruce Kotowich accepted a gig playing Santa 36 years ago, he didn't expect it to end up a big part of his life.

Kotowich is an associate professor of music at the University of Windsor. He directs the choirs at the school of music. But as a side gig, he's one of those "Santa's helpers."

In the late 90s he went to a Santa school in California and then about seven years ago, he attended one in Michigan. After that, the school invited him back as an instructor.

He has been teaching people for nine years.

Kotowich said the key ingredient to making a good Santa is sincerity.

Santa ambassador Bruce Kotowich talks to kids at D.M. Eagle school. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

"Someone who is also able to listen. Someone who is also able to be sensitive to what the individual or the crowd is experiencing," said Kotowich.

He can't count the number of men he's helped carry out the Kris Kringle tradition, but he said keeping tradition in mind is important.

"It's just about the spirit of the person, " said Kotowich.

"It's important to make sure that the story of Santa Claus and Saint Nicholas is carried through generation and generation and that families have memories that they can look back upon and have quality memories."

Making a grand entrance and mastering the belly laugh is important. Here's how you do it. 4:08

Another one of the tricks is being a good listener and conjuring up the joy you felt as a child, he said.

Kotowich quoted famous Santa Claus mentor Charles W. Howard for when you sum up the Santa spirit.

"Charlie used to always say, 'They err to think that Santa enters through the chimney, for Santa truly enters through the heart,'" he said.