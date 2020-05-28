2-storey Sandwich Towne fire being investigated
There was a fire in Sandwich Towne early Thursday morning.
No one was injured
It happened on Sandwich Street, between Detroit and Mill Streets.
In a tweet, Windsor's fire department said it attended the scene at about 3 a.m. Thursday, and by 4:20 a.m., it was out.
The fire was in a two-storey building with both residential and commercial tenants.
A Windsor fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.
