2-storey Sandwich Towne fire being investigated

There was a fire in Sandwich Towne early Thursday morning.

It happened on Sandwich Street, between Detroit and Mill Streets.

In a tweet, Windsor's fire department said it attended the scene at about 3 a.m. Thursday, and by 4:20 a.m., it was out.

The fire was in a two-storey building with both residential and commercial tenants.

No one was hurt.

A Windsor fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

