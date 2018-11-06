Windsor city council denies Ambassador Bridge request to demolish homes

Windsor city council passed on the opportunity to debate the Ambassador Bridge company's request to demolish derelict homes in Sandwich Towne Monday night.

The bridge company applied to bypass the Sandwich Demolition Control bylaw for 25 houses it owns, most on Bloomfield Road.

Two reports to council recommended the requests be denied, because it would decrease the housing stock in the area, and 18 of those properties have outstanding "order to repair" violations.

Phil West, who lives on Bloomfield Road, said the neighbourhood is "up and coming," and he would support taking down the homes.

"[Children are] at risk of falling debris," he said. "Shingles are coming down on a regular basis."

West said his neighbour lives next to one of the boarded-up homes, and hears strange noises from time to time. They're fearful of squatters or people using drugs in these vacant buildings.

The bridge company urged city council to let them demolish derelict homes in the neighbourhood with a sign campaign. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Caroline Taylor, who also lives in the area, agreed that the homes are falling apart. However, she is more fearful of a potential "ring road" that would connect with the Herb Gray Parkway. Taylor suspects the bridge company may build it once the houses are all gone.

"If these homes were to come down tomorrow, the bridge company would instantly start construction on the ring road, even without the proper permits," Taylor said.

"I would much rather put up with decaying homes for a few more years."

However, Stan Korosec with the bridge company, said he doubts the idea of a ring road would ever happen.

"We're certainly not pushing that idea," he said.