'A monstrosity': Sandwich residents worried about proposed development

Sandwich Towne residents had their say Monday against a proposed student housing development.

Property owner Kevin Flood has applied for a zoning amendment to allow a three-unit town home complex to be built on Wyandotte Street near Rosedale Avenue.

Chris Siefker has lived on the nearby corner for about 25 years, and he's concerned about adding a high-capacity building in a residential neighbourhood.

"I have a problem with it's going to be an apartment building," said Siefker, adding that he doesn't have a problem with students living in the area. "This is a single-family home neighbourhood."

Chris Siefker says the neighbourhood has no problem with students living nearby. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Siefker said all the neighbours are feeling the same way.

"If this was South Windsor, Walkerville, they'd never allow this zoning change," said Siefker. "But they'll allow a zoning change in the west end, right in the middle of the development that's been here for 20, 30, 40 years."

Flood and Anne-Marie Laniak own several west-end homes, renting exclusively to students.

"We're trying to give safe, affordable accommodations to students," said Flood. What he wants to build would add space for about 12 students a place to live.

Kevin Flood wants to knock down a duplex and bungalow to build a town home complex in Sandwich Towne. (City of Windsor/Development and Heritage Standing Committee)

According to Siefker, Flood is a well-respected west-end landlord.

"I have no problems with Mr. Flood. He's a great neighbour, he keeps his properties clean," said Siefker. "You put 16-20 students in one building, you don't know what's going to happen."

'The whole neighbourhood should be a heritage designation'

Bernie Levasseur said the process has gone really fast and he wasn't prepared.

"Are we going to have a monstrosity in our neighbourhood that doesn't fit? The whole neighbourhood should be a heritage designation," said Levasseur.

West end resident Bernie Levasseur is worried the complex will be a 'monstrosity.' (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Levasseur was also upset that no one living in the west end was involved in the decision to recommend the development to council.

Flood said the concerns of the residents will be considered.

"We're going to work with the neighbours to try to find compromise," said Flood. A duplex and a bungalow would have be torn down for Flood to begin work — which he hopes to start this summer.

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante said he hopes to see some kind of common ground found before the matter comes to council.

The development and planning committee recommended the development go before council for final approval.