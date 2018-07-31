Skip to Main Content
2 people in hospital after police hazmat team search vehicle in west Windsor
Video

2 people in hospital after police hazmat team search vehicle in west Windsor

The Windsor police hazmat team is on the city's west side responding to reports of a white powder inside a parked vehicle located outside a variety store on Sandwich Street.

Sandwich Street closed between Watkins and Prince for hours

CBC News ·
Windsor police surround a vehicle on Sandwich Street in Windsor believed to have an unknown white powdery substance inside. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Windsor police closed down Sandwich Street from Watkins Street to Prince Road in west Windsor as hazmat crews worked to determine the identity if a "white powdery substance" that was discovered inside a parked SUV.

Police believe it could be fentanyl but they are taking it for further testing.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge explains people have fallen ill and it could be linked to the white powder found in a parked car. 1:05

Authorities say two people, who may have come in contact with the powder, were taken to hospital to be checked out.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 a.m. Sgt. Steve Betteridge said the vehicle was being treated as a hazardous situation, but it was not a bomb. 

The road has been reopened just before 2:30 p.m. The "hazardous material" was removed and police say investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us