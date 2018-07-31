2 people in hospital after police hazmat team search vehicle in west Windsor

Windsor police closed down Sandwich Street from Watkins Street to Prince Road in west Windsor as hazmat crews worked to determine the identity if a "white powdery substance" that was discovered inside a parked SUV.

Police believe it could be fentanyl but they are taking it for further testing.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge explains people have fallen ill and it could be linked to the white powder found in a parked car. 1:05

Authorities say two people, who may have come in contact with the powder, were taken to hospital to be checked out.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 a.m. Sgt. Steve Betteridge said the vehicle was being treated as a hazardous situation, but it was not a bomb.

The road has been reopened just before 2:30 p.m. The "hazardous material" was removed and police say investigation is ongoing.

