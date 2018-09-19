Why aren't more women running for council? Former MPP Sandra Pupatello weighs in

There are only two women running for mayor in all of Windsor-Essex out of 20 candidates.

The concern that there's not enough women in municipal politics is not a new concern. Windsor has only had one female mayor, ever, and there has been a push to get more women involved in municipal politics.

According to former MPP Sandra Pupatello, when people aren't happy with a politician who happens to be a woman, "the nature of what the attacks are is different."

"It tends to be much more personal based on what you look like. For guys it isn't like that," said Pupatello.

And beyond municipal politics, child rearing is still a barrier for some women especially when they want to move to provincial or federal politics.

"I know that if men really did take 50 per cent of the workload, women probably would go to higher levels of politics sooner," said Pupatello.

The first few years can also be challenging when it comes to making their presence heard.

"I think women do have that challenge where you need to place your feet, and then things are better. But those initial days and years of finding your feet, are the difficult ones."

Watch her full conversation with Tony Doucette for Windsor Morning: