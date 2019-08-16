Sandra Pupatello announces federal Liberal party nomination run

Former Ontario Liberal MPP Sandra Pupatello formally announced Friday her intention to seek the federal Liberal party's nomination for the Windsor West riding.

Speaking at a public event at Windsor's Fogolar Furlan club, Pupatello drew on her past experience in the area to launch her campaign.

Pupatello represented Windsor-Sandwich as a provincial legislator from 1995 until 1999, when the Windsor West riding was formally established.

She then carried Windsor West until 2011, when she stepped down from politics to take a position in the private sector.

Pupatello later ran unsuccessfully for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Ontario in 2013, losing to future Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne.

