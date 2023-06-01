Windsor's Sandpoint Beach is opening soon. Here's where the city's plan to move the beach stands

Weather and water quality permitting, Windsor's Sandpoint beach is set to open June 10. But due to long standing safety concerns, there's plans to change the location of the beach in the future.

"The idea to relocate the beach is to flip the beach where the park is and the park where the beach is so that we're moving away from the mouth of the Detroit River and creating a safer swimming environment for everyone," said Jennifer Knights, who's Windsor's executive director of recreation and culture.

The swap of beach and parkland would also result in expanded amenities, she says.

The Life Saving Society first brought forward the relocation idea following an audit that considered the beach dangerous for swimmers.

A city report says that several drownings have occurred at the beach, largely involving people swimming in undesignated areas.

Jennifer Knights with the city's recreation and culture department says due to safety concerns for swimmers, the plan is to eventually swap the beach and adjacent parkland. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

According to Knights, the city has held two public consultation sessions on the proposed move and a report will go to council later this year.

"We're in the midst of updating the conceptual and master plans for the relocation of the beach, at which point later this year a report will be going to council for their consideration and direction with some options."

Warning sign posted at Sandpoint Beach. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Knights says no timelines for the relocation of the beach have been approved yet.

For this summer's current beach, Knights says they've installed a designated swimming area beach line.

"We have a fenced off area so that people know where the area is — where the current is."

"We have signage and pictograms around the beach to make sure that people know when and where they should swim."

Swimmers are encouraged to only go in the water when there's a lifeguard on duty and always swim with a buddy.

A report is expected to head to council later this year following two public consultation meetings held by the city about the proposed swap of beach and parkland. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Sandpoint Beach is currently in the midst of "pre-summer beach prep" work, according to Knights, with the parks department grading and grooming the beach — and ensuring all debris from the winter is picked up, and lifeguard stations are erected.