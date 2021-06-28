Sandpoint Beach to open early as temperatures soar

Lifeguards will be stationed at Windsor's Sandpoint Beach for the first time this season on Tuesday, the City of Windsor said.

The official opening of the east Windsor swimming spot is occurring ahead of schedule — supervision was supposed to begin on July 5.

"Staff have worked hard to groom the beach and install the accessible beach matting and supervised swimming area lines, making the early opening possible," the city said in a news release on Monday.

Lifeguards will be on duty each day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (weather and water quality permitting) until Sept. 5.

Beach currently under E. coli warning

Currently, all nine monitored beaches in Windsor-Essex, including Sandpoint Beach, are under warnings because of E. coli. While the beaches remain open, they have been deemed unsafe for swimming. High levels of the bacteria were found through water testing by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

The summer opening of the beach comes as Windsor-Essex is in the grips of a strong blast of heat and humidity.

On Tuesday, the temperature is expected to hit 30 C, though there is a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, according to the Environment Canada forecast. The humidity is expected to make it feel like 39 degrees.

The city's six outdoor pools are scheduled to reopen next Monday. The city is currently accepting reservations for recreational and lane swimming, as well as aquafit.