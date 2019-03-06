Sanctions lifted from Sarnia mayor, investigation removed from city website

Sarnia's mayor will be able to come and go as he pleases.

City council voted to lift restrictions from Mayor Mike Bradley after an almost three-year stretch of sanctions.

The restrictions were put in place after harassment allegations were investigated in 2016. The ensuing report found Bradley bullied and harassed senior staff, including the city planner, clerk and chief administrative officer.

WATCH — This explainer video released by the City of Sarnia in 2016 walks through why sanctions were imposed:

City of Sarnia releases explanation of investigation into Mayor Mike Bradley 2:41

"I'm pretty happy for the community," said Coun. Dave Boushy, who made the motion to remove the sanctions. "I have supported Mike now for three years and now the sanctions are off."

Boushy's motion outlined what the removal of sanctions would include:

A return of all pass keys to City Hall

The mayor's right to communicate with members of City Hall staff without an intermediary

Removal of the workplace investigation section from www.sarnia.ca

The motion also includes asking for staff reports on removing a physical barrier — a wall — from around the mayor's office.

"He can meet the staff, talk to anyone, he can enter the hall anytime he wants," said Boushy. "He should be pretty happy."

Bradley had no comment for CBC News Wednesday morning.

"We're trying to get together, be united and move on," said Boushy.

WATCH Sarnia's mayor talk to CBC News in 2016 after being 'locked out':

Mike Bradley allegedly created a poisoned work environment for city staff, but that hasn't put a dent in his popularity 2:30

Boushy describes the last election as "cleaning house" by the community. Three administrators who complained about Bradley in 2016 have now left city operations.

"We have a brand new CAO being hired, fresh outlook on the community," said Boushy, adding that he was the "only one" who supported Bradley.

"I don't understand why they gave him a hard time. He's nothing but good for the community."

Bradley has been Sarnia's mayor for more than 30 years, winning in the 2018 election, even with the sanctions in place.