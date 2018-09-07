Salvation Army Thrift Store workers settle on closure agreement

After days at the bargaining table, employees of the now-closed Salvation Army Thrift Store in Windsor, Ont. are relieved to have reached a closure agreement with their former employer — a deal they say is much stronger than what was originally offered.

Employees unanimously voted to ratify the deal on Thursday, explained Ted Mansell, the business agent for Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 2, the union which represents employees of the store.

​The store — which had been selling items like donated clothing, food and furniture for the past 17 years — abruptly closed Sept. 1. Workers were first made aware of the closure in mid-August.

"Two weeks ago they were told 'You were going to get what the minimum is in the law, and that's all you're gonna get, nice knowing you,'" Mansell said.

"So we had to put the pressure on, and unfortunately we had to call for a boycott of the Kettles campaign to get the Salvation Army back to the table, but they responded, and the proof is in the pudding because you can see the difference in what they're getting. It's more than double than what they were going to get two weeks ago."

Severance doubled

Highlights of the deal include a doubling of the original severance pay that had been offered, Mansell explained. Now, members will get two weeks' pay for each year of service, as opposed to just one, with no maximum cap and no exemptions.

The Walker Road location, which has been selling items like donated clothing, food and furniture for the past 17 years, closed earlier this month. (Google Maps)

Full-time employees will each receive $1,200 to help set them up with benefits.

Also, the Salvation Army has agreed to meet with the union at least once a year to discuss the possibility of setting up another thrift store within the city of Windsor, and former workers will get "preferential consideration" for any future thrift store jobs.

"The most important thing is these people need some kind of ability to land on their feet," Mansell explained.

"So instead of getting 26 weeks, some people are looking at 60 weeks of severance. It makes a huge difference for their families."

Boycott lifted

​​Now that the agreement has been ratified, the union has lifted its Christmas Kettles campaign boycott and is encouraging the public to support the cause once again.

Ed Eves, Chief Union Steward for the thrift store says the last two weeks have been 'very emotional.' (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Ed Eves was the chief union steward with the store, and worked there for 11 years before he lost his job. He played a big role in helping to negotiate an agreement, and he feels good about the deal.

"It was very difficult circumstances to get this. We worked hard, and it was a great outcome."

He said that the last two weeks have been "very emotional, because you don't know what's around the corner now."

'Difficult two weeks'

The union held two meetings on Thursday to give workers the opportunity to vote, and Eves said that his colleagues are happy with the deal.

Employees at Windsor's Salvation Army Thrift Store on Walker Road weren't happy when they were hit with a two-week notice of the store's permanent closure, but they are relieved now to have reached a closure agreement. (Google Maps)

"I got thank you, I got some hugs. Because it's been a very difficult two weeks."

Moving forward, he's not sure what he's going to do next, adding that the store was very dear to his heart.

He said that he's thankful to the community for its support over the years.

"I enjoyed doing the job, and I also enjoyed being a steward for these people, so I'm going to miss it."