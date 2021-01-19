Fire at Salvation Army in Windsor causes $75K in damage
Windsor Fire & Rescue Service says a Sunday afternoon blaze at the Salvation Army residence on Church Street has caused $75,000 in damage.
Fire caused by extension cord failure in gym
The fire was cased by the failure of an extension cord in the gym, the department said on Twitter, adding that all residents have since returned to their suites.
According to the fire department, the facility's sprinkler system did a great job of controlling the spread of the fire.
