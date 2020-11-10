More than 180 people have had salmonella symptoms after eating at a Sarnia restaurant

Dozens of people have contracted salmonella after eating at a restaurant in Sarnia and food truck in Corunna last month, according to Lambton Public Health.

On Monday, the local health unit confirmed that 41 people have now been diagnosed with salmonella after eating at the Barakat restaurant in Sarnia and the Barakat Food Truck in Corunna between Oct. 19 and Oct. 29. In total, the health unit said that more than 180 people have had symptoms consistent with the illness and nine people have been hospitalized.

On Oct. 30, the health unit put out its first news release, stating that they were looking into the situation. Days later on Nov. 5, they said there were 33 cases related to the outbreak in people between nine months and 73 years old.

Now the health unit has added several more infected individuals to the list.

Majority of the exposures took place between Oct. 21 and Oct. 25.

For anyone else who may have symptoms of salmonella, including diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps or vomiting, public health said they are advised to report the illness to Lambton Public Health and contact their health care provider as needed if symptomatic.

In an earlier news release, public health said food and environmental swabs from the location had shown that food samples were negative, though others were still pending.

"The owners of the restaurant continue to cooperate with Lambton Public Health and remain closed while LPH ensures there is no on-going risk of illness," the news release from last week states.

An investigation is still ongoing.

