Skip to Main Content
Windsor·New

2nd Windsor-Essex school closed over COVID-19 outbreak

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule has been closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

8 COVID-19 cases at Sainte-Ursule Catholic elementary, according to the board's website

CBC News ·
A classroom is seen in a file photo. Lécole catholique Sainte-Ursule is closed amid a COVID-19 outbreak. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule has been closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the French Catholic school board said that the closure was a result of a recommendation from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The school board's website states that there are eight active cases. Students will be switching to online learning.

The school, located in McGregor in Essex County, is the second one in the region to be closed amid a COVID-19 outbreak since the school year began.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Windsor was shut down for more than a week earlier this month but has since reopened.

Currently, there are five COVID-19 cases within the English Catholic school board and 48 cases have been confirmed to date this school year within the English public board.

According to the health unit's website, there are five school outbreaks ongoing, not including the one at Sainte-Ursule, which is not yet reflected online.

The health unit is not releasing COVID-19 updates Thursday as the office is closed for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now