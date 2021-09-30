2nd Windsor-Essex school closed over COVID-19 outbreak

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule has been closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the French Catholic school board said that the closure was a result of a recommendation from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The school board's website states that there are eight active cases. Students will be switching to online learning.

The school, located in McGregor in Essex County, is the second one in the region to be closed amid a COVID-19 outbreak since the school year began.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Windsor was shut down for more than a week earlier this month but has since reopened.

Currently, there are five COVID-19 cases within the English Catholic school board and 48 cases have been confirmed to date this school year within the English public board.

According to the health unit's website, there are five school outbreaks ongoing, not including the one at Sainte-Ursule, which is not yet reflected online.

The health unit is not releasing COVID-19 updates Thursday as the office is closed for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.