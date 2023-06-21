Police safety campaign in downtown Windsor 'unnecessary,' says chair of local Black council

The chair of the Black Council of Windsor Essex is worried an increased police presence in downtown Windsor could have a negative impact on marginalized communities in the area.

Leslie McCurdy says a two-day "community safety" campaign, with beefed up patrols, is unnecessary.

"Young, Black and brown male youth tend to be looked upon as having criminal behaviour, even if they're not more so than other people," she said.

In 2020, Black people and other visible minorities were disproportionately affected by Windsor police's use of force, according to statistics from their annual report.

Despite only representing five per cent of the city's population, Black people were connected to almost 18 per cent of incidents where use of force was implemented by Windsor police in 2020.

"There's just a fear that more Black youth are going to be unnecessarily targeted by police in order to make the community feel safe," said McCurdy.

She said despite the evidence saying the campaign is not needed, police are doing it because it "looks good politically."

"Statistics show that crime has gone down in Windsor ... And that Windsor is one of the 10 safest communities in the whole country."

McCurdy is referring to a recent study by Rentola.ca that ranked Windsor as the seventh safest metropolitan area in Canada — and highlighted comments from police claiming the downtown core is "very safe."

NEWS RELEASE:<br><br>The Windsor Police Service will deploy additional officers in the downcore core on July 5 and 6 as part of our summer-long campaign to promote community safety and reduce crime.<a href="https://t.co/le3tfVEMAi">https://t.co/le3tfVEMAi</a> <a href="https://t.co/lZq7NW7mio">pic.twitter.com/lZq7NW7mio</a> —@WindsorPolice

The Black Council of Windsor Essex also has a justice and policing committee that regularly communicates with police, McCurdy said.

However, she said there were no conversations between police and the committee before the launch of the campaign.

"I would wonder why that wasn't mentioned. And especially in light of all of the concerns that we as members of the Black community have about policing," said McCurdy.

CBC News has reached out to Windsor police for comment.

A portion of downtown Windsor on Ouellette Avenue is shown facing the Detroit River. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Anthony Nelson, manager at Street Help in Windsor, said he thinks the extra police presence is a good idea, but understands why some people without a home in the area might not be happy about it.

Nelson said the homeless population, and those who have had negative encounters with police, might want to be left unseen or temporarily leave the downtown core.

"[Unhoused people] don't want to be seen as causing a problem," he said.

"They just try to survive."

Nelson said he personally feels safe when visiting the downtown core because of the community engagement he does.

"They recognize me so, when they see me, they always say hi."

McCurdy also said she feels safe downtown, where she lives.

"I walk around downtown. I ride my bike downtown. I say hello to people that I see ... I say 'hello, how you doing?' At least let them know I recognize their humanity."

She said instead of increased police presence, the community needs to focus on being a "Good Samaritan," and speak to and help those in the area.

"Why are we just walking by these people like they don't exist? And is that what you want, for the police to hide them away, so you can act like they don't exist?"

She thinks the money going into the campaign should be refocused on social services and helping people.

"I just don't see where that expenditure is the best use of our resources," she said.

