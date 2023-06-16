Safepoint has been open for nearly 2 months. Here's how the community is using it

Public health leaders say Windsor's first drug consumption and treatment site is seeing slightly more people use the space to access support services rather than to just strictly consume a drug.

Though SafePoint is a place for people to consume substances, it also looks to connect them with support services like affordable, accessible housing and mental health or addiction treatment. According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's (WECHU) director of public health programs Eric Nadalin, less than 50 per cent of people visiting SafePoint are actually using it to only consume a drug.

"Consumption is welcome there, supervised consumption is one key component of harm reduction, but we're seeing actually a greater volume of people attending for those wraparound supports, which is a positive thing as well," said Nadalin.

He told media after WECHU's board meeting Thursday that SafePoint's performance is "on track" with what similar sites in the province saw in their early days of operation.

Eric Nadalin is the director of public health programs at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Since opening on April 26 to May 31, SafePoint has had 74 visits from 32 people, according to WECHU's latest SafePoint report.

"We know that it's going to take some time to continue to build up trust within the community of our clients," said Nadalin.

"We're excited about where the numbers are at now. We're very happy with the number of people we've been able to help to date."

WECHU's recent SafePoint update also notes that there have been no overdoses on site to date.

In May, the site had 65 total visits, with the majority of those being people between the ages of 25 and 64 and most of them being men.

According to WECHU's report, the most common substance used was crystal methamphetamine and most people were consuming drugs through injection.

Based on the 65 visits, WECHU also found that most people used the site between noon and 3 p.m.

During the health unit's board meeting, member and Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis asked whether WECHU was considering extending its hours.

The health unit said it's still waiting to gather more information before changing its operating hours.

At least one business still against location

Though the health unit says SafePoint has been a success so far, at least one nearby business owner still wants to see the site move — and soon.

Antoine Greige business, Antoine Greige Salon and Spa, sits about a block away from SafePoint on Goyeau Street.

Since SafePoint was gearing up to open, Greige says he's lost seven clients, who told him that they didn't feel safe because of the site.

Antoine Greige has owned his hair salon on Goyeau Street for 24 years. He says since construction of SafePoint began, he's lost seven customers. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"I'm sure they're going to be helping a lot of people. You know a lot of families have been affected in the city ... it's good to have something to prevent or to help, but just the location that's the only thing I was against," he said.

"Who wants people to die or faint or whatever happens when they take drugs? It's a good thing, 100 per cent, I'm all for it, I'm here to help."

Greige also strongly believes that SafePoint might taint people's perception of Canada as it sits right outside of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Despite this, Greige says he has seen fewer people injecting drugs in the alley behind his shop this year compared to last and that an enhanced police presence in the area has helped.

But the hairdresser, who has been in business at that location for about 24 years, says he put his building up for sale last year and will move once the space is sold.

SafePoint's current location is temporary and a site selection committee is working on finding it a permanent home.

As for SafePoint, WECHU is still waiting for approval from Ontario's Ministry of Health to officially designate it as a consumption and treatment services (CTS) site. Right now, it has Health Canada approval to operate as an urgent public health needs site.