Region's first supervised consumption site, SafePoint, set to open April 26
The new facility will have open house sessions on April 20 and 21. CEO of WECHU Dr Ken Blanchette said that this is to ensure trust with stakeholders and communities.
"Engagement with residents, businesses and other stakeholders in our downtown core has guided the long process to bring this site to fruition, and this is one of the many ongoing opportunities to bring keep this engagement going," Blanchette said in a press release.
WECHU also announced a new partner to oversee day to day operations of SafePoint. Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, a mental health and addiction service, is set to establish staffing, emergency response and connections to treatment at the facility.
"Those suffering from addiction need compassion while navigating their journey to recovery," President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Bill Marra said. "We look forward to working close with the health unit and other partnering agencies to ensure this site is a success."