SafePoint have announced the opening of a new facility for the supervised consumption of drugs today.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) received approval from Health Canada on April 14 following a successful site inspection conducted in early March.

A layout of a SafePoint facility is pictured here. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

Safepoint will open its doors on April 26.

The facility will offer a supervised space with which people suffering from drug addiction can consume substances on site. It will also offer preventative services, harm reduction equipment, drug checking services and connections to mental health and social services.

The new facility will have open house sessions on April 20 and 21. CEO of WECHU Dr Ken Blanchette said that this is to ensure trust with stakeholders and communities.

"Engagement with residents, businesses and other stakeholders in our downtown core has guided the long process to bring this site to fruition, and this is one of the many ongoing opportunities to bring keep this engagement going," Blanchette said in a press release.

SafePoint houses seven separate booths where people can inject drugs, as well as access supplies such as new syringes. Sites like these already exist in B.C. (Briar Stewart/CBC)

WECHU also announced a new partner to oversee day to day operations of SafePoint. Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, a mental health and addiction service, is set to establish staffing, emergency response and connections to treatment at the facility.

"Those suffering from addiction need compassion while navigating their journey to recovery," President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Bill Marra said. "We look forward to working close with the health unit and other partnering agencies to ensure this site is a success."