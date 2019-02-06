Safe driving on icy roads: tips from a driving instructor

Freezing rain means icy roads and that can mean southwestern Ontario drivers are in for a rough morning commute.

"We have to be very patient in [the freezing rain]," said Windsor driving instructor Pami Pabla. Pabla gave CBC Windsor's host, Arms Bumanlag, a refresher in safe winter driving this week.

"Lots of cars, lots of drivers keep up the same speed in the freezing and snowing weather," said Pabla. "They shouldn't be doing that."

While it's only just around 0 C, freezing rain is causing a layer of ice to form on most surfaces. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Pabla said all drivers have to clear ice and snow from their vehicles, including headlights and license plates — which is also the law, required by police.

"If you can't drive in that weather, you shouldn't be driving if you don't have to," said Pabla. Windsor police also urged drivers to stay home if they didn't have to go out.

A thick layer of ice on the car windshield greeted morning commuters after freezing rain began around 3 a.m. Wednesday. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

"Keep distance from cars in front and have eyes on the road at all times," said Pabla, adding that it's important to "go with the flow" and stay the same speed as everyone else on the road.

WATCH CBC Windsor host Arms Bumanlag gets tips, tricks and a lesson from driving instructor Pami Pabla: