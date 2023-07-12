Windsor mental health, drug crisis program expanded intake hours to keep people out of ER

Safe Beds in Windsor, Ont., expanded its intake from 16 hours a day to 24 hours for people in need of short-term mental health and addiction crisis support.

The program — which operates out of the downtown — says since increasing its hours it's seen referrals double.

Safe Beds opened in 2020 and has four beds. It will support people short-term for up to 30 days.

Mehak Sandhu is an addictions specialist at Safe Beds. (Lamia Abozaid/CBC)

Addictions counsellor Mehak Sandhu says she uses a trauma-informed approach when speaking with people about their substance and mental health history.

"What we see very commonly between the clients is homelessness, not being able to maintain housing because they feel like they do not have the skills," she said.

"I know the numbers are not very big but that gives us the opportunity to work very intensively with those clients on different aspects giving them all round care."

Supervisor Zoey Azlen says the program differs from services like the Salvation Army and the Downtown Mission of Windsor because of its one-on-one approach.

"We're just able to provide it on a more intensive level closely with individuals," she said.

Zoey Azlen is a program supervisor at Safe Beds. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Azlen says they're coming at things from a mental health and addictions lens in hopes of stabilizing the crisis resulting in things such as homelessness.

"I think once you get in the building and you see the small nature of it, the coziness of it … It's really clear to see that it's a safe place for people to stabilize and kind of get out of that survival mode so they can begin working on goals."

Windsor Morning 8:08 Safe Beds - Helping the Homeless In the midst of the pandemic, a service called Safe Beds opened up - a place of refuge for those suffering homelessness as well as mental health or addiction issues. Windsor Morning Host Nav Nanwa spoke to Program Supervisor Zoey Azlen about how the service has grown and how it's helped.

Azlen says a key reason why the service primarily focuses on people who have interactions with police is to ease strain on emergency services and emergency rooms.

"A lot of our referrals come in the evening or later in the night, where there's not as many options for people to go besides the emergency room per se, and we're looking to divert from that," she said.