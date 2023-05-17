Skate park named in honour of Windsor skateboarder killed in Vancouver hit-and-run 7 years ago

Windsor's Ryan Barron was 30 years old when he was struck and killed by a driver, in a hit-and-run collision, while skateboarding on a Vancouver street in April of 2016. He had just moved to the west coast and had been offered a job.

Tuesday, Barron's contributions to the skate park at Atkinson Park in Windsor, including mentoring young skate boarders, were remembered at the unveiling of a sign bearing his name.

Terry Barron, the father of Ryan Barron stands next to the sign unveiled Tuesday naming the skate park at Atkinson Park after Ryan. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"Total amazement," said this father Terry, who helped unveil the sign that reads: Ryan Barron Memorial Skate Park.

"It's just incredible how the community is showing their support for Ryan all during this time and it really makes makes me happy to see."

"Ryan deserves this," said his friend Joe Migliore.

"He'd probably be the last one thinking he did because he's very humble. But for all the people that he mentored, I know that they believe that this is right and this is very fitting. So we're very happy," said Migliore.

Barron was instrumental in getting the park built and in 2017 city council approved a plan to add a skate bowl in Barron's honour.

But COVID interrupted fundraising plans, so according to Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante, community organizer Karlene Neilsen pushed Costante and city administration to name the whole skate park in Barron's honour while new fundraising efforts get underway.

A picture of Ryan Barron who has been honoured posthumously with a skate park named for him. (Ryan Barron/Facebook)

Terry Barron thanked Neilsen and all those who supported the effort.

"Your continued show of love and dedication to Ryan's memory. It's truly heartwarming." said Barron.

Costs for the bowl have ballooned to an estimated $300,000 said Barron.

He said $60,000 has been raised so far. Costante says ward funds can be used to help pay for it.

"Honouring Ryan in this way was a community effort," said Costante in a news release.

"Ryan's family and friends and skate boarders across the region all played a role in this effort, along with city council who endorsed the naming of the skate park. It is a source of great joy and pride – but also very humbling – to see this through, and I know many in our community feel the same."

In 2020, Amanpreet Singh Sohal was sentenced to 18 months in prison and given a one-year driving prohibition after pleading guilty to a charge of failing to stop following an accident causing death in the collision that killed Barron.