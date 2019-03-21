Changing the game: True film about five Russian Red Wings players premiers

Friday is the red-carpet charity premiere of an inspiring hockey movie.

The Russian Five is a story of five pivotal hockey players for the Detroit Red Wings in the 1980s. The film follows five Russian players who moved to Detroit, Mich. and became Stanley Cup champions.

Even though the Russian players had to assimilate into American culture, they also taught their teammates the core of Soviet hockey — and then the Red Wings took the cup home.

The film has so far only been shown at film festivals, including the Windsor International Film Festival. Its theatrical premier is at Emagine Theatres in Royal Oak, Mich.

Director Joshua Riehl said one of the players was the inspiration for the film, which has been six or seven years in the making.

He said response to the film has been "overwhelmingly positive," even from the perspective of one of the five Russian players.

Vladimir Konstantinov is the only one of the five who has seen the movie.

"To give him the opportunity to hear 3,000 fans chanting his name ... whatever happens with this film is gravy on top. That's what meant the most to me," said Riehl.

The film shows the tension in the early days of the locker room after the five arrived.

"Even in the locker room there was some hesitancy, who is this kid? I've put in my dues and now I'm going to get pushed aside," was the feeling off the ice, said Riehl.

Riehl said the story is about incredible people doing incredible things.

"It's truly an inspirational story," said Riehl. "Not only do they change the game, but they change the mindset of these guys."