Runner-up in 2018 Essex election says mayor should step aside from duties

The runner-up in the 2018 Essex mayoral election thinks current Mayor Larry Snively should step aside from his duties, following a provincial charge that Snively violated Ontario's Municipal Elections Act.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation led to Snively being charged on Wednesday for allegedly "procuring" ineligible voters to cast ballots during Essex's October 2018 municipal election.

Ron Rogers, who lost the 2018 election by 117 votes and previously served as a member of Essex town council, said Snively should step aside as mayor and transfer duties to Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche, until a provincial court has had a chance to come to a decision.

Rogers also suggested Snively step down from any committees or boards on which he currently serves, especially the town's police services board.

As Rogers sees it, stepping aside would show respect to the position of mayor, "as well as for the legal system and the process."

"I'm not saying resign right now," Rogers said. "But I think it would be proper to show respect."

Essex Mayor Larry Snively previously said he doesn't plan on stepping down as mayor. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Rogers described Essex town council as "very capable," adding that there are "some good people that will help council weather this and move forward positively."

Rogers said he hasn't spoken to Snively about the voter procurement charge, but he has spoken with Essex Coun. Sherry Bondy, as well as some concerned residents.

Bondy was the first to raise concerns about irregularities with proxy votes in 2018, and is one of the voices calling on Snively to resign as mayor.

She's seeking an emergency council meeting to discuss the charge against Snively.

Speaking with Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette, Bondy said the charge against Snively is emotional for her, because "I was kind of an outcast at times at council," over raising concerns about proxy votes.

"After the election, I think I was expected to fall in line," she said. "Anybody that knows me knows that I don't fall in line."

Sherry Bondy, Ward 4 councillor in the Town of Essex, is calling for Snively to step away from council during the OPP's investigation. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Rogers said the province's current proxy voting system "does leave a lot of opportunity to circumvent the particular order that you're supposed to participate in the proxies."

As CBC News was the first to report, the OPP began its investigation into the 2018 municipal election in October that year, after Essex received two official complaints that proxy ballots had been signed and cast without the knowledge or permission of the eligible voters.

Rogers wasn't concerned about the number of votes cast, so much as the intent behind the alleged violation.

"I knew things were being looked into and I certainly did my part early on," Rogers said, explaining that he spoke with OPP as to what he had "observed and knew of particular actions and so forth."

Speaking with the Canadian Press on Wednesday, Snively wouldn't comment on the case, but said he didn't believe he had done anything wrong. Snively said he didn't plan on stepping down as mayor.

Snively is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.