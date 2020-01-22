Power out in downtown highrise following fifth floor electrical fire

A downtown Windsor highrise is without power, following an electrical fire on the fifth floor, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

Electrical workers say they are attempting to restore power for residents of Royal Windsor Terrace, at the corner of Pelissier Street and Park Street, now that the fire is out.

Windsor fire crews have cleared smoke from the building's fifth and sixth floors.

Fire is out on Pelissier, smoke has be ejected from the building. Most residents have sheltered in place. Power is currently out on all residential floors. *JL —@WindsorFire1

A woman who hit her head while exiting the building has been taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

At least six Windsor fire trucks were on the scene at one point. Windsor police, Essex-Windsor EMS and Enwin are also present.

Address of the high rise where the fire occurred is 380 Pelissier — Royal Windsor Terrace. <br><br>At least six <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a> trucks on scene, a few from <a href="https://twitter.com/EssexWindsorEMS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EssexWindsorEMS</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorPolice</a> too. <a href="https://twitter.com/ENWINUtilities?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ENWINUtilities</a> just arrived. <a href="https://t.co/j2Nz9H59Qx">pic.twitter.com/j2Nz9H59Qx</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Windsor police informed residents that Pelissier Street has been closed to all northbound traffic from Wyandotte Street to University Avenue.

Pelissier closed for all northbound traffic from Wyandotte to University Ave due to a fire in the 300 block of Pelissier. Westbound Park St. from Ouellette also closed up to Victoria until the Fire Dept clears from the scene. Please avoid area til further notice —@WindsorPolice

Park Street has also been closed to westbound traffic from Ouellette Street to Victoria Avenue.

Large emergency response to a fire at a high rise in downtown Windsor — corner of Pelissier and Park. <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorFire1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorFire1</a> says there has been a fire on the 5th floor, smoke on both the 5th and 6th floors. <a href="https://t.co/lQWByXPIME">pic.twitter.com/lQWByXPIME</a> —@JasonViauCBC

Royal Windsor Terrace residents weren't asked to evacuate, according to Windsor fire.