Power out in downtown highrise following fifth floor electrical fire
Windsor·Breaking

Smoke from a downtown Windsor highrise has been cleared, following a fire in the building's fifth floor. 

Electrical workers are attempting to restore power

CBC News ·
A fire on the fifth floor of Royal Windsor Terrace at the corner of Pelissier Street and Park Street is now out. (Jason Viau/CBC)

A downtown Windsor highrise is without power, following an electrical fire on the fifth floor, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services. 

Electrical workers say they are attempting to restore power for residents of Royal Windsor Terrace, at the corner of Pelissier Street and Park Street, now that the fire is out. 

Windsor fire crews have cleared smoke from the building's fifth and sixth floors. 

A woman who hit her head while exiting the building has been taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

At least six Windsor fire trucks were on the scene at one point. Windsor police, Essex-Windsor EMS and Enwin are also present. 

Windsor police informed residents that Pelissier Street has been closed to all northbound traffic from Wyandotte Street to University Avenue. 

Park Street has also been closed to westbound traffic from Ouellette Street to Victoria Avenue. 

Royal Windsor Terrace residents weren't asked to evacuate, according to Windsor fire. 

With files from Jason Viau

